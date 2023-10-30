Intel Corp. (INTC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INTC is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 28 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Intel Corp. (INTC) is $37.20, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for INTC is 4.19B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% of that float. On October 30, 2023, INTC’s average trading volume was 36.87M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

INTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) has increased by 9.29 when compared to last closing price of 32.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-29 that Qualcomm just announced a big upgrade to its PC chips that will be available in 2024. The mobile computing company could make some headway against Intel, just as Apple has with its own Arm-based chips.

INTC’s Market Performance

Intel Corp. (INTC) has experienced a 1.78% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.02% rise in the past month, and a -0.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for INTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.18% for INTC stock, with a simple moving average of 11.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for INTC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for INTC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $33 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INTC Trading at 0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares sank -0.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTC rose by +1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.48. In addition, Intel Corp. saw 34.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTC starting from Holthaus Michelle Johnston, who sale 1 shares at the price of $32.41 back on Aug 21. After this action, Holthaus Michelle Johnston now owns 193,955 shares of Intel Corp., valued at $32 using the latest closing price.

GELSINGER PATRICK P, the CEO of Intel Corp., purchase 3,850 shares at $34.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that GELSINGER PATRICK P is holding 105,495 shares at $133,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.70 for the present operating margin

+42.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intel Corp. stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97. Equity return is now at value -1.63, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Intel Corp. (INTC), the company’s capital structure generated 41.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.51. Total debt to assets is 23.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intel Corp. (INTC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.