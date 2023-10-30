InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INM)’s stock price has dropped by -15.93 in relation to previous closing price of 0.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-25 that InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM ) stock is falling on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company’s shares underwent a massive rally on Tuesday! INM stock was up 70.5% when normal trading hours ended on Tuesday.

Is It Worth Investing in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INM is also noteworthy at 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for INM is $20.00, which is $19.43 above than the current price. The public float for INM is 3.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. The average trading volume of INM on October 30, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

INM’s Market Performance

The stock of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) has seen a -3.08% decrease in the past week, with a -17.35% drop in the past month, and a -49.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 36.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.91% for INM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.45% for INM’s stock, with a -51.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INM Trading at -25.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.17%, as shares sank -18.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INM fell by -3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6681. In addition, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -71.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-202.60 for the present operating margin

+27.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -192.18. Equity return is now at value -75.09, with -59.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

In summary, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.