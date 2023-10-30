ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) has increased by 20.98 when compared to last closing price of 2.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 90.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-24 that ImmunityBio, Inc.’s drug Anktiva received a Complete Response Letter, or CRL, from the FDA, delaying its approval for the treatment of NMIBC. The CRL was related to deficiencies in the FDA’s inspection of the company’s third-party contract manufacturing organizations. ImmunityBio’s financial situation, including a large debt owed to its founder, raises concerns about its ability to succeed and prioritize shareholder interests.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) is $5.00, which is $2.52 above the current market price. The public float for IBRX is 130.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 31.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IBRX on October 30, 2023 was 3.36M shares.

IBRX’s Market Performance

The stock of ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) has seen a 90.77% increase in the past week, with a 55.00% rise in the past month, and a 12.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.83% for IBRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 68.65% for IBRX stock, with a simple moving average of 0.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBRX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IBRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IBRX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IBRX Trading at 59.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.49%, as shares surge +46.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBRX rose by +90.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.51. In addition, ImmunityBio Inc saw -51.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBRX starting from BLASZYK MICHAEL D, who purchase 71,915 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Jun 05. After this action, BLASZYK MICHAEL D now owns 71,915 shares of ImmunityBio Inc, valued at $198,023 using the latest closing price.

Brennan John Owen, the Director of ImmunityBio Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Brennan John Owen is holding 25,000 shares at $70,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-146090.42 for the present operating margin

-9980.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for ImmunityBio Inc stands at -173569.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3,840.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.