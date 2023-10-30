Hayward Holdings Inc’s (HAYW) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) has gone down by -11.20% for the week, with a -21.28% drop in the past month and a -17.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.46% for HAYW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.72% for HAYW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE: HAYW) Right Now?

Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE: HAYW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) is $15.56, which is $4.46 above the current market price. The public float for HAYW is 211.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HAYW on October 30, 2023 was 2.91M shares.

HAYW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE: HAYW) has dropped by -2.55 compared to previous close of 11.39. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAYW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HAYW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HAYW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $16.50 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAYW Trading at -17.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -20.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW fell by -10.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.58. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc saw 18.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from BLASCO FERNANDO, who sale 9,250 shares at the price of $14.39 back on Sep 29. After this action, BLASCO FERNANDO now owns 14,857 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc, valued at $133,067 using the latest closing price.

BLASCO FERNANDO, the VP&GM, Europe & Rest of World of Hayward Holdings Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $14.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that BLASCO FERNANDO is holding 14,857 shares at $144,983 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.35 for the present operating margin

+42.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hayward Holdings Inc stands at +13.65. The total capital return value is set at 12.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.51. Equity return is now at value 6.17, with 2.62 for asset returns.

Based on Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW), the company’s capital structure generated 96.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.02. Total debt to assets is 40.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.