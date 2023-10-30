Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) has seen a -5.01% decrease in the past week, with a 15.83% gain in the past month, and a -20.87% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.40% for HBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.16% for HBI stock, with a simple moving average of -17.62% for the last 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HBI is 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HBI is $4.77, which is $0.6 above the current price. The public float for HBI is 346.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HBI on October 30, 2023 was 6.91M shares.

HBI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI) has plunged by -3.47 when compared to previous closing price of 4.32, but the company has seen a -5.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-20 that Hanesbrands: Still Falling Short

Analysts’ Opinion of HBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HBI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7 based on the research report published on November 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HBI Trading at -6.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares surge +5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBI fell by -5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, Hanesbrands Inc saw -34.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.17 for the present operating margin

+35.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hanesbrands Inc stands at -2.10. The total capital return value is set at 12.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.03. Equity return is now at value -74.50, with -5.91 for asset returns.

Based on Hanesbrands Inc (HBI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,027.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.13. Total debt to assets is 62.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 988.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.