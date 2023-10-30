GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) Stock Experiences -24.52% Monthly Change

The stock of GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) has seen a -12.83% decrease in the past week, with a -24.52% drop in the past month, and a -55.13% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.18% for GSIT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.81% for GSIT’s stock, with a -40.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GSIT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) is $8.00, which is $6.03 above the current market price. The public float for GSIT is 17.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GSIT on October 30, 2023 was 200.02K shares.

GSIT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GSIT) has dropped by -18.26 compared to previous close of 2.41. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-27 that GSI Technology Inc. shares GSIT, -5.81% fell 3.7% Friday after the memory specialist reported a fiscal second-quarter net loss of $4.06 million, or 16 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $3.23 million, or 13 cents a share, in the prior year’s quarter. The company has reported a net loss for more than a dozen straight quarters.

GSIT Trading at -28.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.70%, as shares sank -27.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSIT fell by -12.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3895. In addition, GSI Technology Inc saw 13.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSIT starting from Yau Robert, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $3.02 back on Aug 30. After this action, Yau Robert now owns 927,439 shares of GSI Technology Inc, valued at $37,811 using the latest closing price.

Yau Robert, the VP, Engin., Sect. & Director of GSI Technology Inc, sale 15,263 shares at $3.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Yau Robert is holding 939,939 shares at $49,855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.92 for the present operating margin

+59.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSI Technology Inc stands at -53.81. The total capital return value is set at -29.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.45. Equity return is now at value -34.48, with -29.38 for asset returns.

Based on GSI Technology Inc (GSIT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.25. Total debt to assets is 1.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.