Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GBNH is $1.80, which is $1.53 above the current market price. The public float for GBNH is 9.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.47% of that float. The average trading volume for GBNH on October 30, 2023 was 780.53K shares.

GBNH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ: GBNH) has jumped by 19.53 compared to previous close of 0.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-26 that TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) (“Greenbrook” or the “Company”), will release its 2023 third quarter operational and financial results after market hours on November 8, 2023. THIRD QUARTER 2023 CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS: Bill Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Willett, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m.

GBNH’s Market Performance

Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) has seen a 3.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.11% gain in the past month and a -46.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.16% for GBNH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.49% for GBNH’s stock, with a -64.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GBNH Trading at 2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.95%, as shares surge +5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBNH rose by +3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2594. In addition, Greenbrook TMS Inc saw -85.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GBNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.60 for the present operating margin

-5.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenbrook TMS Inc stands at -89.32. The total capital return value is set at -46.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -101.65. Equity return is now at value -296.74, with -91.02 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.