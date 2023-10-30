Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GS is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GS is $376.96, which is $80.2 above the current price. The public float for GS is 327.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GS on October 30, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

GS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) has jumped by 2.36 compared to previous close of 289.91. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-30 that Wall Street analysts typically go into hiding every three months when the long-awaited earnings season kicks off, making them earn their paychecks through long hours of due diligence and financial modeling. This time, you bet they had to dig into 3M Company NYSE: MMM and its unusually high potential.

GS’s Market Performance

GS’s stock has fallen by -0.82% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.29% and a quarterly drop of -17.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.06% for GS’s stock, with a -10.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for GS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $403 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GS Trading at -7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $305.02. In addition, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. saw -13.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GS starting from SOLOMON DAVID M, who sale 4,200 shares at the price of $356.28 back on Aug 01. After this action, SOLOMON DAVID M now owns 124,782 shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., valued at $1,496,376 using the latest closing price.

SOLOMON DAVID M, the Chairman of the Board and CEO of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $345.71 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that SOLOMON DAVID M is holding 128,982 shares at $3,457,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. stands at +16.74. The total capital return value is set at 2.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.01. Equity return is now at value 6.63, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), the company’s capital structure generated 397.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.88. Total debt to assets is 32.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 240.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.