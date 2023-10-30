General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for General Mills, Inc. (GIS) is $70.48, which is $8.48 above the current market price. The public float for GIS is 579.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GIS on October 30, 2023 was 4.38M shares.

GIS) stock’s latest price update

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS)’s stock price has plunge by -0.68relation to previous closing price of 65.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.26% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InsiderTrades reported 2023-10-20 that Consumer staples stocks are beaten down and trading at significant support levels where buying should begin; values are at historic lows, and yields are high.

GIS’s Market Performance

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has experienced a 3.26% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.86% rise in the past month, and a -12.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for GIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.18% for GIS stock, with a simple moving average of -15.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for GIS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GIS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $74 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GIS Trading at -0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIS rose by +3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.35. In addition, General Mills, Inc. saw -22.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIS starting from Cordani David, who sale 8,675 shares at the price of $89.55 back on May 17. After this action, Cordani David now owns 7,885 shares of General Mills, Inc., valued at $776,847 using the latest closing price.

Pallot Mark A, the Chief Accounting Officer of General Mills, Inc., sale 4,081 shares at $90.32 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Pallot Mark A is holding 13,121 shares at $368,591 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.75 for the present operating margin

+33.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Mills, Inc. stands at +12.91. The total capital return value is set at 14.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.78. Equity return is now at value 23.49, with 7.84 for asset returns.

Based on General Mills, Inc. (GIS), the company’s capital structure generated 115.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.59. Total debt to assets is 37.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.