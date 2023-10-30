Gap, Inc. (GPS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Gap, Inc. (GPS) has seen a 7.85% increase in the past week, with a 20.70% gain in the past month, and a 23.98% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.24% for GPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.66% for GPS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 21.72% for the last 200 days.

Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GPS is at 1.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GPS is $11.22, which is -$1.55 below the current market price. The public float for GPS is 201.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.57% of that float. The average trading volume for GPS on October 30, 2023 was 7.78M shares.

GPS) stock’s latest price update

Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS)’s stock price has dropped by -2.30 in relation to previous closing price of 13.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-10-25 that Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) are 5% higher before the opening bell, after Wells Fargo upgraded the retail stock to “overweight” from “equal weight” and hiked its price target by $5 to $16.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GPS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GPS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $16 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPS Trading at 16.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +20.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPS rose by +7.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.54. In addition, Gap, Inc. saw 13.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPS starting from Barbeito Horacio, who sale 547 shares at the price of $11.62 back on Sep 01. After this action, Barbeito Horacio now owns 0 shares of Gap, Inc., valued at $6,357 using the latest closing price.

O’Connell Katrina, the EVP CFO of Gap, Inc., sale 24,509 shares at $10.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that O’Connell Katrina is holding 0 shares at $253,957 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

+34.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gap, Inc. stands at -1.29. The total capital return value is set at -1.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.55. Equity return is now at value 4.73, with 0.94 for asset returns.

Based on Gap, Inc. (GPS), the company’s capital structure generated 269.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.94. Total debt to assets is 52.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gap, Inc. (GPS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.