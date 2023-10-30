Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) is $0.35, which is $0.12 above the current market price. The public float for GRTX is 35.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRTX on October 30, 2023 was 4.90M shares.

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.77 in relation to its previous close of 0.22. However, the company has experienced a -0.44% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-09-06 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) has seen a -0.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 25.33% gain in the past month and a -90.81% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.81% for GRTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.46% for GRTX stock, with a simple moving average of -88.24% for the last 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRTX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for GRTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GRTX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $0.50 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

After a stumble in the market that brought GRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.31%, as shares surge +29.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRTX fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1984. In addition, Galera Therapeutics Inc saw -84.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRTX starting from Bachleda Mark, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Mar 16. After this action, Bachleda Mark now owns 11,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics Inc, valued at $24,717 using the latest closing price.

Degnan Chris, the Chief Financial Officer of Galera Therapeutics Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Degnan Chris is holding 10,000 shares at $19,593 based on the most recent closing price.

The total capital return value is set at -101.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.75.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

To put it simply, Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.