Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for FSM is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FSM is $3.98, which is $1.11 above than the current price. The public float for FSM is 286.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.11% of that float. The average trading volume of FSM on October 30, 2023 was 2.75M shares.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.69 in relation to its previous close of 2.89. However, the company has experienced a -3.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the third quarter 2023 on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, after market close.

FSM’s Market Performance

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has seen a -3.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.51% gain in the past month and a -15.59% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.01% for FSM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.05% for FSM’s stock, with a -14.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSM stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for FSM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FSM in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $4.25 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSM Trading at -0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +9.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSM fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.88. In addition, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. saw -23.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.18 for the present operating margin

+20.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stands at -18.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.43. Equity return is now at value -10.72, with -7.03 for asset returns.

Based on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), the company’s capital structure generated 19.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.19. Total debt to assets is 12.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.