Flex Ltd (FLEX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) has decreased by -0.19 when compared to last closing price of 25.77.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-26 that Flex announced stronger-than-expected earnings for its fiscal second quarter, driven by margin expansion initiatives. The manufacturing leader also announced a plan to spin off its 51.47% interest in Nextracker to Flex shareholders.

Is It Worth Investing in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) Right Now?

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Flex Ltd (FLEX) is $33.38, which is $7.66 above the current market price. The public float for FLEX is 442.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLEX on October 30, 2023 was 3.66M shares.

FLEX’s Market Performance

FLEX stock saw a decrease of 6.63% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.27% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Flex Ltd (FLEX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.21% for FLEX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLEX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FLEX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FLEX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $35 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLEX Trading at -1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX rose by +6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.71. In addition, Flex Ltd saw 19.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from Lundstrom Paul, who sale 53,517 shares at the price of $25.72 back on Sep 18. After this action, Lundstrom Paul now owns 431,350 shares of Flex Ltd, valued at $1,376,404 using the latest closing price.

Advaithi Revathi, the Chief Executive Officer of Flex Ltd, sale 240,000 shares at $27.29 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Advaithi Revathi is holding 1,585,268 shares at $6,549,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.25 for the present operating margin

+7.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flex Ltd stands at +2.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.08. Equity return is now at value 15.59, with 3.78 for asset returns.

Based on Flex Ltd (FLEX), the company’s capital structure generated 83.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.53. Total debt to assets is 20.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Flex Ltd (FLEX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.