First Solar Inc (FSLR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of First Solar Inc (FSLR) has seen a -11.39% decrease in the past week, with a -17.02% drop in the past month, and a -33.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.47% for FSLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.07% for FSLR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -28.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) Right Now?

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 92.15x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for FSLR is at 1.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FSLR is $242.10, which is $108.01 above the current market price. The public float for FSLR is 101.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.36% of that float. The average trading volume for FSLR on October 30, 2023 was 2.14M shares.

FSLR) stock’s latest price update

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR)’s stock price has dropped by -6.40 in relation to previous closing price of 143.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-28 that Mr. Market’s pessimism surrounding multiple electrification stocks is highly palpable, attributed to the rising borrowing costs for mortgages and autos, triggering tightened discretionary spending. These headwinds have directly impacted ENPH’s prospects, with the US/ EU reporting slowing retail demand and inventory correction through H1’24, if not longer. Then again, it appears that FSLR is somewhat immune, since it only serves utility scale solar operators, with its backlog extended through 2030 at favorable ASPs.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $237 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSLR Trading at -18.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares sank -14.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR fell by -11.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.63. In addition, First Solar Inc saw -10.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from Bradley Alexander R., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $158.23 back on Oct 02. After this action, Bradley Alexander R. now owns 30,419 shares of First Solar Inc, valued at $791,145 using the latest closing price.

Bradley Alexander R., the Chief Financial Officer of First Solar Inc, sale 5,500 shares at $186.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Bradley Alexander R. is holding 35,419 shares at $1,024,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.77 for the present operating margin

+4.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at -2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value 2.62, with 1.91 for asset returns.

Based on First Solar Inc (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 2.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Solar Inc (FSLR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.