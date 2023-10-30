Fastenal Co. (FAST) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ: FAST) has increased by 0.65 when compared to last closing price of 57.24. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that The 4 factor dividend growth strategy aims to blend the ease of investing in an ETF with the appeal of holding individual stocks. The strategy focuses on high-quality companies with above-average dividend yields to generate market-beating returns. The strategy has shown mixed results so far, outperforming the market in some months but underperforming in others.

Is It Worth Investing in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ: FAST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ: FAST) is above average at 29.10x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fastenal Co. (FAST) is $58.90, which is $1.29 above the current market price. The public float for FAST is 570.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FAST on October 30, 2023 was 3.09M shares.

FAST’s Market Performance

FAST stock saw an increase of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.52% and a quarterly increase of -1.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for Fastenal Co. (FAST). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.84% for FAST stock, with a simple moving average of 5.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FAST stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for FAST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FAST in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $59 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FAST Trading at 2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAST remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.28. In addition, Fastenal Co. saw 21.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAST starting from Owen Terry Modock, who sale 63,332 shares at the price of $57.24 back on Oct 24. After this action, Owen Terry Modock now owns 7,000 shares of Fastenal Co., valued at $3,625,143 using the latest closing price.

WISECUP REYNE K, the Director of Fastenal Co., sale 19,564 shares at $56.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that WISECUP REYNE K is holding 20,000 shares at $1,110,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.82 for the present operating margin

+43.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fastenal Co. stands at +15.57. The total capital return value is set at 38.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.19. Equity return is now at value 34.23, with 24.59 for asset returns.

Based on Fastenal Co. (FAST), the company’s capital structure generated 25.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.23. Total debt to assets is 17.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fastenal Co. (FAST) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.