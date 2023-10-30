Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Tesla Inc’s (TSLA) Stock

The stock of Tesla Inc (TSLA) has seen a -2.21% decrease in the past week, with a -15.86% drop in the past month, and a -22.48% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for TSLA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.63% for TSLA stock, with a simple moving average of -4.29% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is above average at 66.75x. The 36-month beta value for TSLA is also noteworthy at 2.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 21 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TSLA is $241.79, which is $34.49 above than the current price. The public float for TSLA is 2.76B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.06% of that float. The average trading volume of TSLA on October 30, 2023 was 115.16M shares.

TSLA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has surged by 0.75 when compared to previous closing price of 205.76, but the company has seen a -2.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-10-29 that This segment originally aired on October 27, 2023. Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and Tesla (TSLA) are all warning there may be tough times ahead for the U.S. electric vehicle market.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSLA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for TSLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TSLA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $285 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSLA Trading at -16.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -17.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSLA fell by -2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $240.69. In addition, Tesla Inc saw 68.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSLA starting from Taneja Vaibhav, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $253.98 back on Oct 06. After this action, Taneja Vaibhav now owns 104,716 shares of Tesla Inc, valued at $1,015,920 using the latest closing price.

Baglino Andrew D, the SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. of Tesla Inc, sale 10,500 shares at $244.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Baglino Andrew D is holding 68,102 shares at $2,565,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.98 for the present operating margin

+25.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tesla Inc stands at +15.45. The total capital return value is set at 30.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.41. Equity return is now at value 23.13, with 12.82 for asset returns.

Based on Tesla Inc (TSLA), the company’s capital structure generated 12.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.39. Total debt to assets is 6.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Tesla Inc (TSLA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.