Evaluating the Ups and Downs of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (NRXP) Stock

In the past week, NRXP stock has gone up by 1.87%, with a monthly gain of 14.16% and a quarterly plunge of -21.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.90% for NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.03% for NRXP’s stock, with a -48.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NRXP is 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NRXP is $3.08, which is $2.77 above the current price. The public float for NRXP is 54.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NRXP on October 30, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

NRXP) stock’s latest price update

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.11 in comparison to its previous close of 0.28, however, the company has experienced a 1.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-05 that RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) (“NRx Pharmaceuticals”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Jonathan Javitt, Chief Scientist of NRx Pharmaceuticals, will present a corporate overview at the 8th Annual Dawson James Conference on Thursday, October 12th, 2023, at the Wyndam Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place, in Jupiter Florida.

NRXP Trading at 9.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares surge +17.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRXP rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2825. In addition, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -72.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRXP starting from Hurvitz Chaim, who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $0.29 back on Aug 30. After this action, Hurvitz Chaim now owns 570,000 shares of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $20,125 using the latest closing price.

Gorovitz Aaron, the Director of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 35,000 shares at $0.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Gorovitz Aaron is holding 105,000 shares at $11,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRXP

The total capital return value is set at -225.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -256.17. Equity return is now at value -346.70, with -149.61 for asset returns.

Based on NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP), the company’s capital structure generated 142.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.69. Total debt to assets is 40.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.74.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.