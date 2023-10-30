Evaluating the Impact of 3.97 Increase on Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR’s (NMR) Stock

The stock of Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) has seen a 1.81% increase in the past week, with a -5.07% drop in the past month, and a -5.98% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for NMR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.67% for NMR’s stock, with a 1.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE: NMR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) by analysts is $4.04, which is $0.11 above the current market price. The public float for NMR is 3.05B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of NMR was 4.66M shares.

NMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE: NMR) has increased by 3.97 when compared to last closing price of 3.78.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-10-25 that Nomura Holdings said on Thursday it is reassessing its mainland China business, as losses mount at its Shanghai-based securities joint venture in another blow to the top Japanese investment bank’s global expansion strategy.

NMR Trading at -2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMR rose by +1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.95. In addition, Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR saw 4.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMR starting from NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who sale 7,986 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jan 30. After this action, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA now owns 182,013 shares of Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR, valued at $9,184 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.86 for the present operating margin

+46.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR stands at +3.74. The total capital return value is set at 0.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.65. Equity return is now at value 3.64, with 0.23 for asset returns.

Based on Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR), the company’s capital structure generated 892.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.92. Total debt to assets is 58.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 378.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.