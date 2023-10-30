Estrella Immunopharma Inc (ESLA) Stock Showcases -26.03% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Estrella Immunopharma Inc (ESLA) has seen a 20.62% increase in the past week, with a -83.33% drop in the past month, and a -83.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.42% for ESLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.03% for ESLA’s stock, with a -82.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Estrella Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ESLA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ESLA is 0.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ESLA is 2.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. On October 30, 2023, ESLA’s average trading volume was 512.44K shares.

ESLA) stock’s latest price update

Estrella Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ESLA)’s stock price has soared by 9.21 in relation to previous closing price of 1.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ESLA Trading at -76.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.17%, as shares sank -82.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESLA rose by +20.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8602. In addition, Estrella Immunopharma Inc saw -83.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ESLA

The total capital return value is set at -6.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.89. Equity return is now at value -2.51, with -2.28 for asset returns.

Based on Estrella Immunopharma Inc (ESLA), the company’s capital structure generated 7.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Estrella Immunopharma Inc (ESLA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.