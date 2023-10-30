Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (EL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (NYSE: EL) has decreased by -7.23 when compared to last closing price of 134.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.30% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-24 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) will release its fiscal 2024 first quarter results on November 1, 2023. On that date, at 9:30 a.m. (ET), the Company will provide a live webcast of its conference call discussing the results, future prospects and recent corporate developments. Fabrizio Freda, President and CEO, and Tracey T. Travis, EVP and CFO, will host the call. Those wishing to access the webcast can visit http://www.elcompanies.com/investors. The call wi.

Is It Worth Investing in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (NYSE: EL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (NYSE: EL) is above average at 44.70x. The 36-month beta value for EL is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EL is $175.45, which is $50.92 above than the current price. The public float for EL is 231.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. The average trading volume of EL on October 30, 2023 was 2.36M shares.

EL’s Market Performance

EL’s stock has seen a -9.30% decrease for the week, with a -12.27% drop in the past month and a -30.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.04% for EL’s stock, with a -38.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EL stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for EL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EL in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $150 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EL Trading at -15.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -13.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EL fell by -9.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.99. In addition, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. saw -49.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EL starting from LAUDER JANE, who sale 12,661 shares at the price of $152.75 back on Aug 23. After this action, LAUDER JANE now owns 55,800 shares of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., valued at $1,933,968 using the latest closing price.

BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE, the Director of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., sale 1,796 shares at $151.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE is holding 48,845 shares at $272,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.27 for the present operating margin

+71.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. stands at +6.34. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 4.32 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (EL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.