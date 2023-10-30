Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ESPR is 0.32.

The public float for ESPR is 106.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESPR on October 30, 2023 was 3.97M shares.

ESPR) stock’s latest price update

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR)’s stock price has increased by 1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 0.77. However, the company has seen a -1.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-08-29 that Are you trading penny stocks this week? Chances are that if you’re reading this article, you have some intention of finding more info on cheap stocks.

ESPR’s Market Performance

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has experienced a -1.42% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.99% drop in the past month, and a -53.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.43% for ESPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.71% for ESPR’s stock, with a -66.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ESPR Trading at -31.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares sank -19.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESPR fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8494. In addition, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. saw -87.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESPR starting from Warren Eric, who sale 742 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Sep 20. After this action, Warren Eric now owns 68,318 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., valued at $924 using the latest closing price.

Warren Eric, the Chief Commercial Officer of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., sale 243 shares at $1.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Warren Eric is holding 69,060 shares at $344 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-237.83 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stands at -309.58. The total capital return value is set at -71.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.