Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) by analysts is $11.40, which is $9.88 above the current market price. The public float for EOSE is 128.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 30.61% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of EOSE was 8.41M shares.

EOSE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: EOSE) has decreased by -1.61 when compared to last closing price of 1.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.69% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-10 that EDISON, N.J., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos” or the “Company”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based long duration energy storage systems, today announced it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results after the U.S. market closes on November 6, 2023. A conference call to discuss its results will take place the following morning on November 7 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

EOSE’s Market Performance

EOSE’s stock has fallen by -4.69% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -29.07% and a quarterly drop of -40.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.61% for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.55% for EOSE’s stock, with a -37.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EOSE Trading at -37.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.73%, as shares sank -31.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOSE fell by -4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8373. In addition, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc saw 3.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOSE starting from Mastrangelo Joe, who purchase 36,500 shares at the price of $2.05 back on Sep 21. After this action, Mastrangelo Joe now owns 590,799 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc, valued at $74,810 using the latest closing price.

Demby Claude, the Director of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc, sale 20,143 shares at $2.78 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Demby Claude is holding 62,012 shares at $55,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1196.32 for the present operating margin

-755.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc stands at -1282.15. The total capital return value is set at -220.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -255.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.