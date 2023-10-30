Entergy Corp. (ETR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.33x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.68.

The public float for ETR is 210.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of ETR was 1.49M shares.

The stock price of Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR) has surged by 2.86 when compared to previous closing price of 91.38, but the company has seen a 3.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that Entergy’s (ETR) Q3 results are likely to reflect a favorable temperature pattern along with lower pension expenses benefit amid the impact of tornados.

ETR’s Market Performance

Entergy Corp. (ETR) has experienced a 3.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.61% rise in the past month, and a -7.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for ETR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.39% for ETR stock, with a simple moving average of -7.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for ETR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ETR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $97 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETR Trading at -0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETR rose by +3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.96. In addition, Entergy Corp. saw -16.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETR starting from Brown Marcus V, who sale 13,500 shares at the price of $95.40 back on Sep 12. After this action, Brown Marcus V now owns 9,251 shares of Entergy Corp., valued at $1,287,900 using the latest closing price.

RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D., the “Officer” Under Sec. 16 Rules of Entergy Corp., sale 300 shares at $103.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D. is holding 3,269 shares at $31,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.85 for the present operating margin

+22.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entergy Corp. stands at +7.97. The total capital return value is set at 4.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.97. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 2.31 for asset returns.

Based on Entergy Corp. (ETR), the company’s capital structure generated 204.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.20. Total debt to assets is 46.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Entergy Corp. (ETR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.