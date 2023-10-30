Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Energy Transfer LP (ET) has gone down by -6.36% for the week, with a -6.49% drop in the past month and a -1.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.69% for ET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.61% for ET’s stock, with a 1.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Right Now?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.90x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.64.

The public float for ET is 2.63B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.16% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of ET was 13.19M shares.

ET) stock’s latest price update

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)’s stock price has plunge by -3.39relation to previous closing price of 13.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.36% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-29 that Energy prices aren’t as important as energy demand when it comes to the pipelines high-yield Enbridge operates. Energy Transfer focuses on collecting fees insulated from the volatility of oil prices.

Analysts’ Opinion of ET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ET stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ET in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ET Trading at -3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -6.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ET fell by -6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.70. In addition, Energy Transfer LP saw 10.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ET starting from MCCREA MARSHALL S III, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $13.79 back on Sep 05. After this action, MCCREA MARSHALL S III now owns 6,769,267 shares of Energy Transfer LP, valued at $689,500 using the latest closing price.

MCCREA MARSHALL S III, the Co-CEO of Energy Transfer LP, purchase 50,000 shares at $13.64 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that MCCREA MARSHALL S III is holding 6,719,267 shares at $682,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ET

Equity return is now at value 12.64, with 3.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.