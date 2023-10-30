Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.91 compared to its previous closing price of 8.60. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that DHI, DVA, KMTUY, ELAN and BWMX have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on September 19, 2023.

, and the 36-month beta value for ELAN is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ELAN is $13.56, which is $4.96 above the current market price. The public float for ELAN is 489.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.23% of that float. The average trading volume for ELAN on October 30, 2023 was 5.20M shares.

ELAN’s Market Performance

ELAN stock saw a decrease of -3.38% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -20.91% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.04% for Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.39% for ELAN’s stock, with a -17.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELAN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ELAN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ELAN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $14 based on the research report published on April 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELAN Trading at -18.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -21.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELAN fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.54. In addition, Elanco Animal Health Inc saw -27.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELAN starting from HOOVER R DAVID, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $9.55 back on Mar 14. After this action, HOOVER R DAVID now owns 165,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc, valued at $47,750 using the latest closing price.

HOOVER R DAVID, the Director of Elanco Animal Health Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $9.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that HOOVER R DAVID is holding 160,000 shares at $47,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.71 for the present operating margin

+44.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elanco Animal Health Inc stands at -1.77. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.59. Equity return is now at value -1.33, with -0.62 for asset returns.

Based on Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN), the company’s capital structure generated 82.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.06. Total debt to assets is 38.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.