EBay Inc. (EBAY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of EBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) has decreased by -0.96 when compared to last closing price of 38.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.80% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-19 that Since riding a five-month winning streak as high as 15,932 this summer, the tech-heavy index has reversed below 15,000. Inflation, rising interest rates and mixed Q2 earnings reports are all to blame.

EBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EBAY is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EBAY is $48.54, which is $10.55 above the current market price. The public float for EBAY is 530.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.79% of that float. The average trading volume for EBAY on October 30, 2023 was 5.16M shares.

EBAY’s Market Performance

EBAY’s stock has seen a -6.80% decrease for the week, with a -12.97% drop in the past month and a -14.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for EBay Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.62% for EBAY stock, with a simple moving average of -14.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBAY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EBAY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EBAY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $46 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EBAY Trading at -11.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -13.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBAY fell by -6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.73. In addition, EBay Inc. saw -8.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBAY starting from Boone Cornelius, who sale 4,891 shares at the price of $43.63 back on Sep 19. After this action, Boone Cornelius now owns 49,845 shares of EBay Inc., valued at $213,394 using the latest closing price.

Garcia Edward O, the SVP, Chief Product Officer of EBay Inc., sale 425 shares at $43.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Garcia Edward O is holding 23,073 shares at $18,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.98 for the present operating margin

+72.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for EBay Inc. stands at -13.20. The total capital return value is set at 13.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.22. Equity return is now at value 25.54, with 6.78 for asset returns.

Based on EBay Inc. (EBAY), the company’s capital structure generated 182.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.64. Total debt to assets is 45.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 157.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EBay Inc. (EBAY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.