Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) is above average at 4.52x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.

The public float for DB is 1.90B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DB on October 30, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

DB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) has jumped by 1.60 compared to previous close of 10.93. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-10-30 that Deutsche Bank plans to cut the number of its Postbank branches from around 550 to 300 by mid-2026 as it adapts to changing demand, a spokesperson said in a written statement on Monday.

DB’s Market Performance

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has experienced a 9.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.05% rise in the past month, and a 0.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for DB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.38% for DB’s stock, with a 0.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DB Trading at 4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB rose by +9.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.56. In addition, Deutsche Bank AG saw -3.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Deutsche Bank AG stands at +12.45. The total capital return value is set at 1.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 8.15, with 0.36 for asset returns.

Based on Deutsche Bank AG (DB), the company’s capital structure generated 380.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.19. Total debt to assets is 17.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 184.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.