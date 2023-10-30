Dell Technologies Inc’s (DELL) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, DELL stock has gone up by 0.08%, with a monthly decline of -3.71% and a quarterly surge of 24.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Dell Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.92% for DELL’s stock, with a 30.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DELL is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for DELL is $73.02, which is $7.06 above the current market price. The public float for DELL is 248.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.18% of that float. The average trading volume for DELL on October 30, 2023 was 4.90M shares.

DELL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) has surged by 2.25 when compared to previous closing price of 64.51, but the company has seen a 0.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that CACI secures an exclusive contract for a four-year period from NASA’s JSC through an IDIQ agreement of up to $150 million.

Analysts’ Opinion of DELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DELL stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DELL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DELL in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $80 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DELL Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DELL rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.11. In addition, Dell Technologies Inc saw 64.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DELL starting from Rothberg Richard J, who sale 30,009 shares at the price of $68.00 back on Sep 06. After this action, Rothberg Richard J now owns 99,899 shares of Dell Technologies Inc, valued at $2,040,612 using the latest closing price.

Whitten Anthony Charles, the Co-Chief Operating Officer of Dell Technologies Inc, sale 107,803 shares at $55.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Whitten Anthony Charles is holding 650,198 shares at $5,943,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.53 for the present operating margin

+21.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dell Technologies Inc stands at +2.40. The total capital return value is set at 20.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.00. Equity return is now at value 65.63, with 2.18 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.