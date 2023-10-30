Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR)’s stock price has plunge by 3.73relation to previous closing price of 41.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.61% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that Diamond Green Diesel is a key growth driver for Darling Ingredients, contributing over 50% of EBITDA in Q2 2023. DAR exceeded production expectations in Q2 2023 and is projected to produce 58% more biodiesel in 2023. Revenue from animal fats declined, but revenue from protein feed and collagen in the food ingredient segment saw significant growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) Right Now?

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DAR is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for DAR is $76.20, which is $33.41 above the current price. The public float for DAR is 157.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DAR on October 30, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

DAR’s Market Performance

The stock of Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) has seen a 2.61% increase in the past week, with a -18.07% drop in the past month, and a -38.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for DAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.19% for DAR’s stock, with a -29.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DAR Trading at -20.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -18.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAR rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.14. In addition, Darling Ingredients Inc saw -31.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAR starting from STUEWE RANDALL C, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $62.43 back on Sep 01. After this action, STUEWE RANDALL C now owns 640,363 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc, valued at $6,243,000 using the latest closing price.

Bullock John, the EVP Chief Strategy Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc, sale 11,532 shares at $61.67 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Bullock John is holding 52,469 shares at $711,178 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.66 for the present operating margin

+17.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darling Ingredients Inc stands at +11.33. The total capital return value is set at 11.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.19. Equity return is now at value 19.99, with 8.27 for asset returns.

Based on Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR), the company’s capital structure generated 93.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.42. Total debt to assets is 38.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.