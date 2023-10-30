CVS Health Corp (CVS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) is 29.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CVS is 0.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CVS is 1.28B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. On October 30, 2023, CVS’s average trading volume was 8.31M shares.

CVS) stock’s latest price update

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.49 compared to its previous closing price of 67.98. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-10-27 that Thousands of pharmacists at CVS and Walgreens could go on strike in an effort to improve working conditions and staffing levels. Shane Jerominski is an independent pharmacist.

CVS’s Market Performance

CVS Health Corp (CVS) has experienced a -4.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.34% drop in the past month, and a -11.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for CVS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.52% for CVS’s stock, with a -10.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CVS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $83 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVS Trading at -4.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -5.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVS fell by -4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.99. In addition, CVS Health Corp saw -28.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVS starting from Clark James David, who sale 25,759 shares at the price of $74.92 back on Aug 03. After this action, Clark James David now owns 4,698 shares of CVS Health Corp, valued at $1,930,004 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Karen S, the President and CEO of CVS Health Corp, purchase 14,000 shares at $69.75 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Lynch Karen S is holding 431,392 shares at $976,567 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVS

Equity return is now at value 3.95, with 1.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CVS Health Corp (CVS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.