CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CURO is 2.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CURO is $3.00, which is $2.31 above the current price. The public float for CURO is 19.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CURO on October 30, 2023 was 93.59K shares.

CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.26 compared to its previous closing price of 0.65. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-16 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO”), an omni-channel consumer finance company serving consumers in the U.S. and Canada, announced today that its third quarter 2023 financial results will be released before market open on Thursday, November 2, 2023. CURO will host a conference call to discuss its results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the CURO Investors website at http://ir.curo.com/,.

CURO’s Market Performance

CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO) has seen a -8.68% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -35.74% decline in the past month and a -56.62% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.23% for CURO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.70% for CURO’s stock, with a -63.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CURO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CURO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $4 based on the research report published on February 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CURO Trading at -33.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.09%, as shares sank -33.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURO fell by -8.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8685. In addition, CURO Group Holdings Corp saw -80.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURO starting from Clark Douglas D, who purchase 11,898 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Oct 03. After this action, Clark Douglas D now owns 828,557 shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp, valued at $12,247 using the latest closing price.

Faulkner Chadwick Heath, the Director of CURO Group Holdings Corp, purchase 16,000 shares at $1.08 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Faulkner Chadwick Heath is holding 2,205,386 shares at $17,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.73 for the present operating margin

+90.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for CURO Group Holdings Corp stands at -18.08. The total capital return value is set at 2.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.82. Equity return is now at value -349.32, with -10.31 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.