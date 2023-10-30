Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS)’s stock price has dropped by -11.67 in relation to previous closing price of 5.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Collin Jones – EVP, Strategy & Development Mary Berner – President & Chief Executive Officer Frank Lopez-Balboa – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Kupinski – Noble Capital Markets James Goss – Barrington Research Dan Day – B. Riley Securities Operator Good morning.

Is It Worth Investing in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) is $8.67, which is $3.9 above the current market price. The public float for CMLS is 13.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CMLS on October 30, 2023 was 74.43K shares.

CMLS’s Market Performance

CMLS’s stock has seen a -5.36% decrease for the week, with a -2.25% drop in the past month and a -24.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.38% for Cumulus Media Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.67% for CMLS’s stock, with a 4.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMLS stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for CMLS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CMLS in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $21 based on the research report published on May 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CMLS Trading at -0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares sank -6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMLS fell by -5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.15. In addition, Cumulus Media Inc. saw -23.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.76 for the present operating margin

+55.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cumulus Media Inc. stands at +1.70. The total capital return value is set at 6.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.07. Equity return is now at value -5.01, with -1.26 for asset returns.

Based on Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS), the company’s capital structure generated 265.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.65. Total debt to assets is 67.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 256.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.