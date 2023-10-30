CryoPort Inc (CYRX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CryoPort Inc (CYRX) is $18.63, which is $9.4 above the current market price. The public float for CYRX is 47.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CYRX on October 30, 2023 was 613.87K shares.

CYRX) stock’s latest price update

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.49 in comparison to its previous close of 9.17, however, the company has experienced a -8.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that ALPMY, CYRX and DRCT have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on August 21, 2023.

CYRX’s Market Performance

CYRX’s stock has fallen by -8.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -32.79% and a quarterly drop of -41.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.28% for CryoPort Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.09% for CYRX’s stock, with a -49.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYRX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CYRX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CYRX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $16 based on the research report published on August 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CYRX Trading at -29.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.07%, as shares sank -29.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYRX fell by -8.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.48. In addition, CryoPort Inc saw -46.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYRX starting from Hariri Robert J, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $13.60 back on Sep 06. After this action, Hariri Robert J now owns 14,516 shares of CryoPort Inc, valued at $20,400 using the latest closing price.

SHELTON JERRELL, the See Remarks of CryoPort Inc, sale 26,875 shares at $14.27 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that SHELTON JERRELL is holding 632,424 shares at $383,407 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYRX

Equity return is now at value -6.95, with -3.72 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CryoPort Inc (CYRX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.