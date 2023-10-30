Coupang Inc (CPNG) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, CPNG stock has gone down by -3.63%, with a monthly gain of 0.41% and a quarterly plunge of -6.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.77% for Coupang Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.51% for CPNG’s stock, with a 1.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) Right Now?

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CPNG is at 1.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CPNG is $22.01, which is $5.0 above the current market price. The public float for CPNG is 1.14B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.64% of that float. The average trading volume for CPNG on October 30, 2023 was 6.40M shares.

CPNG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) has dropped by -1.90 compared to previous close of 17.34. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-19 that Coupang’s advantages in logistics help the company take market share. Competitor Naver is improving its logistics capabilities, but owning a logistics network will let Coupang have more control over its operations. International expansion will also expand TAM. Coupang is replicating its success formula in Taiwan: giving out free delivery services. The growth was twice the growth in South Korea post-Rocket launch.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPNG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CPNG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CPNG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $20 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPNG Trading at -4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +0.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPNG fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.45. In addition, Coupang Inc saw 15.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPNG starting from Kim Tae Jung, who sale 4,673 shares at the price of $16.95 back on Oct 02. After this action, Kim Tae Jung now owns 254,530 shares of Coupang Inc, valued at $79,207 using the latest closing price.

Kim Tae Jung, the of Coupang Inc, sale 939 shares at $18.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Kim Tae Jung is holding 259,203 shares at $17,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.54 for the present operating margin

+22.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupang Inc stands at -0.45. The total capital return value is set at -2.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.35. Equity return is now at value 17.71, with 4.49 for asset returns.

Based on Coupang Inc (CPNG), the company’s capital structure generated 99.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.87. Total debt to assets is 25.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 114.41 and the total asset turnover is 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coupang Inc (CPNG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.