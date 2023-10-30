Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.18 compared to its previous closing price of 2.38. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that Community Health (CYH) expects net operating revenues in the range of $12,400-$12,500 million for 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Right Now?

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CYH is 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CYH is $4.84, which is $2.75 above the current price. The public float for CYH is 126.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYH on October 30, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

CYH’s Market Performance

CYH stock saw a decrease of -17.06% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -24.00% and a quarterly a decrease of -52.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.29% for Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.75% for CYH’s stock, with a -50.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CYH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CYH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CYH Trading at -29.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.97%, as shares sank -27.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYH fell by -17.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, Community Health Systems, Inc. saw -51.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.96 for the present operating margin

+5.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Community Health Systems, Inc. stands at +0.38. The total capital return value is set at 6.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.