Colgate-Palmolive Co.’s (CL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CL stock has gone down by -2.02%, with a monthly gain of 0.67% and a quarterly plunge of -5.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Colgate-Palmolive Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.76% for CL stock, with a simple moving average of -4.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL) is above average at 37.54x. The 36-month beta value for CL is also noteworthy at 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CL is $81.87, which is $10.08 above than the current price. The public float for CL is 825.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. The average trading volume of CL on October 30, 2023 was 4.29M shares.

CL) stock’s latest price update

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL)’s stock price has plunge by -1.77relation to previous closing price of 73.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.02% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-28 that The current situation in the Middle East is starting to strike fear in the markets. The intensified attacks due to the war between Hamas and Israel are making investors reach for the safety rails should the market tank.

Analysts’ Opinion of CL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $81 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CL Trading at -0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CL fell by -2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.28. In addition, Colgate-Palmolive Co. saw -8.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CL starting from Wallace Noel R., who sale 48,627 shares at the price of $73.37 back on Sep 11. After this action, Wallace Noel R. now owns 246,969 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co., valued at $3,567,982 using the latest closing price.

Daniels Jennifer, the CLO and Secretary of Colgate-Palmolive Co., sale 24,704 shares at $73.31 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Daniels Jennifer is holding 52,813 shares at $1,811,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.95 for the present operating margin

+56.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colgate-Palmolive Co. stands at +9.93. The total capital return value is set at 37.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.06. Equity return is now at value 517.78, with 9.82 for asset returns.

Based on Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL), the company’s capital structure generated 2,311.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.85. Total debt to assets is 58.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,278.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.