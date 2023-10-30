Coinbase Global Inc (COIN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) is $84.95, which is $14.17 above the current market price. The public float for COIN is 176.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COIN on October 30, 2023 was 8.12M shares.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN)’s stock price has dropped by -5.13 in relation to previous closing price of 74.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Finbold reported 2023-10-29 that Coinbase (COIN), one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, experienced a remarkable 6% surge in its stock price this week, driven by growing optimism regarding the potential approval of a long-awaited bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF).

COIN’s Market Performance

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has experienced a -5.20% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.83% drop in the past month, and a -28.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.55% for COIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.88% for COIN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $140 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COIN Trading at -7.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.50%, as shares sank -5.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN fell by -5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.79. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc saw 100.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Rajaram Gokul, who sale 1,145 shares at the price of $74.34 back on Oct 19. After this action, Rajaram Gokul now owns 10,558 shares of Coinbase Global Inc, valued at $85,119 using the latest closing price.

Rajaram Gokul, the Director of Coinbase Global Inc, sale 1,145 shares at $74.38 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Rajaram Gokul is holding 11,703 shares at $85,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.02 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc stands at -82.18. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03. Equity return is now at value -22.09, with -1.05 for asset returns.

Based on Coinbase Global Inc (COIN), the company’s capital structure generated 64.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.20. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.