Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (CD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: CD)’s stock price has increased by 0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 8.89. However, the company has seen a 2.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-20 that Today is a big day for America’s financial system. At the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: CD) Right Now?

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: CD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (CD) is $74.33, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for CD is 172.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CD on October 30, 2023 was 2.97M shares.

CD’s Market Performance

CD stock saw an increase of 2.59% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.29% and a quarterly increase of 12.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (CD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.02% for CD stock, with a simple moving average of 18.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8.30 based on the research report published on March 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CD Trading at 6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +7.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CD rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.51. In addition, Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR saw 11.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CD

Equity return is now at value 7.68, with 3.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (CD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.