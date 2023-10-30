Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Stock Experiences -37.72% Monthly Change

The stock of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has gone down by -1.11% for the week, with a -37.72% drop in the past month and a 2.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.86% for CGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.52% for CGC’s stock, with a -59.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CGC is 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CGC is $0.88, which is $0.37 above the current price. The public float for CGC is 578.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CGC on October 30, 2023 was 52.76M shares.

CGC) stock’s latest price update

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.22 compared to its previous closing price of 0.52. However, the company has seen a -1.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, Canopy Growth (CGS) is expected to demonstrate an improved performance in the Canadian cannabis business.

CGC Trading at -30.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.72%, as shares sank -35.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6402. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw -78.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGC starting from Lazzarato David Angelo, who sale 38,963 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Sep 01. After this action, Lazzarato David Angelo now owns 246,064 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation, valued at $27,664 using the latest closing price.

Yanofsky Theresa, the Director of Canopy Growth Corporation, sale 38,803 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Yanofsky Theresa is holding 250,335 shares at $27,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.50 for the present operating margin

-12.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canopy Growth Corporation stands at -813.63. The total capital return value is set at -12.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.82. Equity return is now at value -95.94, with -41.85 for asset returns.

Based on Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.12. Total debt to assets is 57.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.20.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.