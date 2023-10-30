Cameco Corp. (CCJ) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 229.87x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.96.

The average price suggested by analysts for CCJ is $47.20, which is $9.94 above the current market price. The public float for CCJ is 431.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.43% of that float. The average trading volume for CCJ on October 30, 2023 was 4.82M shares.

CCJ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) has dropped by -1.76 compared to previous close of 37.93. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-30 that The clean energy segment is getting smoked this year as solar companies are warning of the collapse in installation demand. Companies like SolarEdge Technologies Inc. NASDAQ: SEDG and microinverter manufacturer Enphase Energy Inc. NASDAQ: ENPH recently slashed guidance, resulting in an additional 30% haircuts to their already weak stock prices.

CCJ’s Market Performance

Cameco Corp. (CCJ) has seen a -2.64% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.00% decline in the past month and a 7.88% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.02% for CCJ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.82% for CCJ’s stock, with a 20.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CCJ Trading at -1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ fell by -1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.57. In addition, Cameco Corp. saw 64.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Equity return is now at value 1.72, with 1.17 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cameco Corp. (CCJ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.