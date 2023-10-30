C3.ai Inc (AI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) has plunged by -1.82 when compared to previous closing price of 25.31, but the company has seen a 2.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-28 that C3.ai has a robust financial standing, with no long-term debt and plenty of cash. The AI industry’s rapid evolution, marked by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, bodes well for C3.ai’s business prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AI is 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AI is $26.09, which is $1.24 above the current price. The public float for AI is 98.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 38.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AI on October 30, 2023 was 10.36M shares.

AI’s Market Performance

AI stock saw a decrease of 2.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.23% and a quarterly a decrease of -40.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.66% for C3.ai Inc (AI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.11% for AI stock, with a simple moving average of -10.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $40 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AI Trading at -8.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares sank -2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI rose by +2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.09. In addition, C3.ai Inc saw 122.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from LEVIN RICHARD C, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $42.00 back on Jul 31. After this action, LEVIN RICHARD C now owns 161,664 shares of C3.ai Inc, valued at $504,000 using the latest closing price.

LEVIN RICHARD C, the Director of C3.ai Inc, sale 12,000 shares at $42.02 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that LEVIN RICHARD C is holding 173,664 shares at $504,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.88 for the present operating margin

+67.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3.ai Inc stands at -100.77. Equity return is now at value -27.34, with -23.47 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, C3.ai Inc (AI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.