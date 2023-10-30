Boston Beer Co., Inc. (SAM): A Technical Analysis

Boston Beer Co., Inc. (NYSE: SAM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Boston Beer Co., Inc. (SAM) is $336.62, which is $3.71 above the current market price. The public float for SAM is 9.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SAM on October 30, 2023 was 116.92K shares.

SAM) stock’s latest price update

Boston Beer Co., Inc. (NYSE: SAM)’s stock price has dropped by -12.40 in relation to previous closing price of 364.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-27 that Boston Beer grew revenue and profits in its most recent quarter. Investors were hoping for a better rebound in profits.

SAM’s Market Performance

SAM’s stock has fallen by -13.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.39% and a quarterly drop of -13.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.35% for Boston Beer Co., Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.98% for SAM’s stock, with a -6.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAM stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for SAM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SAM in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $300 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SAM Trading at -13.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -17.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAM fell by -13.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $363.81. In addition, Boston Beer Co., Inc. saw -3.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAM starting from Calagione Samuel A. III, who sale 14,099 shares at the price of $356.71 back on Aug 11. After this action, Calagione Samuel A. III now owns 67,951 shares of Boston Beer Co., Inc., valued at $5,029,280 using the latest closing price.

Calagione Samuel A. III, the Founder & Brewer, Dogfish Head of Boston Beer Co., Inc., sale 12,901 shares at $361.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Calagione Samuel A. III is holding 82,050 shares at $4,667,123 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.03 for the present operating margin

+42.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Beer Co., Inc. stands at +3.22. The total capital return value is set at 11.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 7.56, with 5.44 for asset returns.

Based on Boston Beer Co., Inc. (SAM), the company’s capital structure generated 5.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.95. Total debt to assets is 3.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Boston Beer Co., Inc. (SAM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.