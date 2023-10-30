Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.95 compared to its previous closing price of 3.06. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-17 that Are you looking for the best penny stocks to buy now? Today might be your day

Is It Worth Investing in Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) is $7.10, which is $4.38 above the current market price. The public float for BLUE is 104.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BLUE on October 30, 2023 was 3.53M shares.

BLUE’s Market Performance

The stock of Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) has seen a -4.72% decrease in the past week, with a -9.77% drop in the past month, and a -30.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.93% for BLUE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.49% for BLUE’s stock, with a -32.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BLUE Trading at -15.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.96%, as shares sank -10.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE fell by -4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Bluebird bio Inc saw -60.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Klima Thomas J, who sale 922 shares at the price of $3.79 back on Sep 05. After this action, Klima Thomas J now owns 132,127 shares of Bluebird bio Inc, valued at $3,493 using the latest closing price.

Obenshain Andrew, the President and CEO of Bluebird bio Inc, sale 16,929 shares at $3.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Obenshain Andrew is holding 291,941 shares at $59,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLUE

Equity return is now at value -40.91, with -15.51 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.