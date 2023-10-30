Bloom Energy Corp (BE): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bloom Energy Corp (BE) is $22.90, which is $13.12 above the current market price. The public float for BE is 194.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BE on October 30, 2023 was 3.79M shares.

The stock price of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) has dropped by -9.94 compared to previous close of 10.86. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Stockmarketcom reported 2023-10-29 that Hydrogen stocks to check out in the stock market today.

BE’s stock has fallen by -13.53% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.08% and a quarterly drop of -45.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.39% for Bloom Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.77% for BE’s stock, with a -43.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BE stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BE in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $22 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

After a stumble in the market that brought BE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares sank -26.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BE fell by -13.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.44. In addition, Bloom Energy Corp saw -48.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BE starting from Brooks Guillermo, who sale 3,792 shares at the price of $12.47 back on Oct 16. After this action, Brooks Guillermo now owns 143,401 shares of Bloom Energy Corp, valued at $47,286 using the latest closing price.

SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE, the EVP, GC & Secretary of Bloom Energy Corp, sale 1,996 shares at $11.73 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE is holding 80,651 shares at $23,413 based on the most recent closing price.

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.77 for the present operating margin

+12.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloom Energy Corp stands at -25.14. The total capital return value is set at -19.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.79. Equity return is now at value -142.55, with -11.25 for asset returns.

Based on Bloom Energy Corp (BE), the company’s capital structure generated 301.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.08. Total debt to assets is 52.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 281.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

To put it simply, Bloom Energy Corp (BE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.