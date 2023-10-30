Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) by analysts is $4.13, which is $2.06 above the current market price. The public float for BTBT is 84.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.12% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of BTBT was 3.25M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

BTBT) stock’s latest price update

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.49 compared to its previous closing price of 2.06. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-25 that The excitement in the cryptocurrency realm is palpable, largely fueled by the potential U.S. debut of BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF. This excitement mirrors Bitcoin’s recent price uptick.

BTBT’s Market Performance

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) has experienced a -5.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.50% drop in the past month, and a -52.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.43% for BTBT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.62% for BTBT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTBT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTBT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on September 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BTBT Trading at -7.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares sank -6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT fell by -5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.11. In addition, Bit Digital Inc saw 244.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.83 for the present operating margin

-49.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Digital Inc stands at -326.03. The total capital return value is set at -29.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.51. Equity return is now at value -61.95, with -58.48 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 87.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.