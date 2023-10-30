Bit Brother Limited (BETS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, BETS stock has gone down by -86.57%, with a monthly decline of -86.84% and a quarterly plunge of -87.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.81% for Bit Brother Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -86.35% for BETS’s stock, with a -93.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BETS is 210.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BETS on October 30, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

BETS) stock’s latest price update

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BETS)’s stock price has decreased by -30.68 compared to its previous closing price of 0.10. However, the company has seen a -86.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BETS Trading at -87.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BETS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.71%, as shares sank -86.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -88.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BETS fell by -86.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4694. In addition, Bit Brother Limited saw -99.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BETS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1319.28 for the present operating margin

-21.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Brother Limited stands at -1548.72. The total capital return value is set at -11.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.96.

Based on Bit Brother Limited (BETS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.10. Total debt to assets is 0.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 41.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bit Brother Limited (BETS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.