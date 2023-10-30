Biotricity Inc (BTCY): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Biotricity Inc (BTCY) is $4.00, which is $2.61 above the current market price. The public float for BTCY is 6.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTCY on October 30, 2023 was 24.44K shares.

The stock of Biotricity Inc (NASDAQ: BTCY) has decreased by -27.98 when compared to last closing price of 1.93.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -30.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Debra Chen – Investor Relations Waqaas Al-Siddiq – Founder and Chief Executive Officer John Ayanoglou – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Kevin Dede – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to Biotricity’s First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call.

BTCY’s Market Performance

Biotricity Inc (BTCY) has experienced a -30.85% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -34.12% drop in the past month, and a -49.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.00% for BTCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.42% for BTCY’s stock, with a -57.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTCY stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for BTCY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTCY in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $5 based on the research report published on March 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BTCY Trading at -33.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.13%, as shares sank -35.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCY fell by -30.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0503. In addition, Biotricity Inc saw -48.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-159.87 for the present operating margin

+56.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biotricity Inc stands at -193.57. The total capital return value is set at -238.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -616.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Biotricity Inc (BTCY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.