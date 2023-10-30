Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BMRA is -0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BMRA is $13.00, which is $11.96 above the current price. The public float for BMRA is 15.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BMRA on October 30, 2023 was 240.28K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

BMRA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) has jumped by 10.64 compared to previous close of 0.94. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2022-10-14 that Shares of Biomerica Inc. BMRA, +7.58% shot up 13.1% toward a 6-month high in active morning trading Friday, after the medical diagnostic products company said Walmart Inc. WMT, +0.45% will start selling its Aware Breast Self Exam device in about half its stores. Trading volume ballooned to 1.8 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 57,200 shares.

BMRA’s Market Performance

BMRA’s stock has risen by 30.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.83% and a quarterly drop of -21.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.26% for Biomerica Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.19% for BMRA’s stock, with a -37.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMRA stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for BMRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BMRA in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $13 based on the research report published on November 10, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

BMRA Trading at 4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.87%, as shares surge +20.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMRA rose by +30.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8017. In addition, Biomerica Inc. saw -68.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMRA starting from Irani Zackary S., who purchase 200 shares at the price of $1.55 back on May 25. After this action, Irani Zackary S. now owns 1,020,560 shares of Biomerica Inc., valued at $310 using the latest closing price.

Irani Zackary S., the Chief Executive Officer of Biomerica Inc., purchase 500 shares at $1.61 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Irani Zackary S. is holding 1,020,360 shares at $805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.29 for the present operating margin

+8.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biomerica Inc. stands at -133.73. Equity return is now at value -64.96, with -51.09 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.