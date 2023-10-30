Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BILI is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 27 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) is $142.82, which is $6.36 above the current market price. The public float for BILI is 323.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.29% of that float. On October 30, 2023, BILI’s average trading volume was 5.75M shares.

BILI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) has increased by 0.38 when compared to last closing price of 13.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-27 that NetEase and Bilibili both struggled with tighter gaming restrictions in China. NetEase continues to generate stable sales growth with rising profits.

BILI’s Market Performance

BILI’s stock has risen by 6.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.63% and a quarterly drop of -30.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.10% for Bilibili Inc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.92% for BILI stock, with a simple moving average of -27.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BILI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BILI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $13 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BILI Trading at -4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares sank -3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILI rose by +6.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.40. In addition, Bilibili Inc ADR saw -43.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BILI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.17 for the present operating margin

+17.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bilibili Inc ADR stands at -34.23. The total capital return value is set at -22.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.20. Equity return is now at value -31.16, with -12.82 for asset returns.

Based on Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI), the company’s capital structure generated 102.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.50. Total debt to assets is 37.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.