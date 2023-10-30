Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V (BWMX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V (NASDAQ: BWMX)’s stock price has dropped by -38.20 in relation to previous closing price of 17.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -32.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Luis Campos – Executive Chairman Andres Campos – CEO Alejandro Ulloa – Corporate CFO Conference Call Participants Eric Beder – SCC Research Cristina Fernandez – Telsey Group Andres Lomeli – LCA Capital Operator Thank you, and welcome to Betterware’s Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V (NASDAQ: BWMX) Right Now?

Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V (NASDAQ: BWMX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V (BWMX) by analysts is $335.63, which is $9.44 above the current market price. The public float for BWMX is 17.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.61% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of BWMX was 56.72K shares.

BWMX’s Market Performance

BWMX stock saw a decrease of -32.24% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -34.35% and a quarterly a decrease of -25.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.71% for Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V (BWMX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.92% for BWMX’s stock, with a -17.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BWMX Trading at -36.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.15%, as shares sank -35.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWMX fell by -32.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.44. In addition, Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V saw 64.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BWMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.04 for the present operating margin

+66.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V stands at +7.58. The total capital return value is set at 39.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.12. Equity return is now at value 78.87, with 7.84 for asset returns.

Based on Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V (BWMX), the company’s capital structure generated 587.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.46. Total debt to assets is 56.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 558.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V (BWMX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.